Sultanate of Oman takes centre stage as guest of honour at Riyadh Book Fair

Sultanate of Oman was the guest of honour at the Riyadh International Book Fair. Over 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries are taking part in book fair. Oman’s pavilion at the fair, featuring contributions from various official institutions, showcases an array of attractions including rare Omani manuscripts, publications and fine arts. A screen for showcasing short promotional and tourist films about Oman and a dedicated corner for exploring VR technology. Oman Minister of Culture highlighted strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly nations and stressed for robust cultural connections and shared concerns within the Arab cultural sphere and among intellectuals.