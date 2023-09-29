Army chief attends Punjab Apex Committee meeting: Actions against illegal activities to continue: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said the law enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the government departments concerned to rid the country of substantial economic losses it suffered persistently due to pilferage done by different methods.

The army chief visited Lahore and attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi. During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about overall security situation, including law enforcement actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum was also briefed on measures taken for the protection of minorities and the progress of operations in the Kacha area. The forum also reviewed the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The forum was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Punjab initiatives. The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by commander Lahore Corps. Earlier this month, the army chief had also met the business community in Lahore and assured them of fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.

During the four-hour meeting, Gen Munir had signalled towards the country’s bright future in view of the upcoming huge foreign investments in various sectors.