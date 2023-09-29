China ready to deepen trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan: Zaidong

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday said China was ready to deepen trade and investment cooperation with Pakistan, build an “upgraded version” of CPEC which is growth-oriented, innovative, livelihood-enhancing, green and inclusive.

“We are ready to work with friends from all walks of life in China and Pakistan, by implementing the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders as the guiding principle, building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era as the main line, and promoting high-quality development of the CPEC as the major platform, to continuously consolidate, deepen and expand China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation, to safeguard our common interests in the centennial change, and better benefit the two countries and our peoples” the Chinese ambassador said while addressing the participants of a grand reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the occasion of the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and to celebrate the Chinese Moon Cake Festival.

“To this end, we are ready to work with Pakistan to well prepare Pakistani leaders’ visits to China for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and hope it will further enhance political mutual trust, strengthen strategic synergy, and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative in Pakistan,” he said.

He added: “We are ready to assist Pakistan to transform its resource advantages into financial gains and development impetus, and constantly improve its ability to cope with short-term economic difficulties and achieve long-term independent development. We are ready to work with Pakistan to balance development and security, promote security cooperation and economic cooperation together, like the two wheels of the bike going round and round , and earnestly protect people’s lives, property and legitimate rights and interests. We are ready to work with Pakistan to firmly support each other on issues of mutual core interests and major concerns, earnestly uphold international fairness and justice, and provide greater certainty and inject more positive energy into peace and development of the region and the world.”

Jiang Zaidong said that over the past 74 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have worked hard in unity and forged a path for socialism with Chinese characteristics. We have created two miracles: rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. Particularly since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we have secured historic achievements and undergone historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country. Now we are advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

“We have won the largest battle against poverty in human history, succeeded in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and embarked on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects. We follow the new development philosophy, formulate a new development paradigm and advance high-quality development. From 2012 to 2022, China’s GDP has grown from 54 trillion yuan to 114 trillion yuan, accounting for 18.5% of the world economy, and contributing over 30% to global economic growth. Despite the sluggish global economic recovery, China’s GDP grew by 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of this year, the fastest among major economies,” he said.

“We have implemented a people-centered philosophy of development, and put in place the world’s largest education system, social security system and health care system. Chinese people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security continue to increase.We have pursued a more proactive opening-up strategy, and have become a major trading partner of over 140 countries and regions. The Belt and Road Initiative has become a public good welcomed by the international community. We firmly believe that with Comrade Xi Jinping being the core of the CPC Central Committee and the entire Party, and by following the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Chinese people will continue to advance the great cause of building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation,” he added. He said the Communist Party of China not only seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world. China’s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world’s prosperity needs China. In the process of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese modernization, we will provide the world with new opportunities with China’s new development.

China has issued a white paper entitled “Working Together to Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind: China’s Initiatives and Actions”, which systematically expounds the ideological connotation and vivid practice of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and the Belt and Road Initiative is an official practical platform for it. He said this year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s proposal of the “Belt and Road” Initiative as well as the 10th anniversary of the launch of the CPEC. With his profound thoughts on the future and destiny of mankind, and the development trends of China and the world, President Xi put forward the BRI to promote worldwide win-win cooperation and common development. During the past ten years, more than 3,000 cooperation projects have been formed within the framework of the BRI, driving nearly one trillion US dollars in investment, creating 420,000 jobs for countries along the route, and lifting nearly 40 million people out of poverty.