Nawaz to bring country out of crisis: Sanaullah

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has adopted an aggressive narrative – demanding the accountability of former generals and judges ahead of the upcoming general elections – the party’s senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday asked if they should not even take the names of those who pushed the country into crisis. Addressing the PML-N consultative meeting, Sanaullah reiterated that the former three-time prime minister will return home land on October 21. Nawaz – who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons – will address the nation at Minar-e-Pakistan next month, he added. “The country can come out of crisis by following the path created by Nawaz Sharif,” claimed the former interior minister. He further said that their narrative was one and that is the service of Pakistan. “We will resume the journey from the same point where it was stopped on July 28, 2017.” Referring to a recent huddle of the party’s top leadership in London, Sanaullah said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz assigned a “target” to everyone in the presence of the party’s supremo.