Naqvi urges nation to embrace Prophets (PBUH) virtous teachings

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, emphasizing the universal mercy that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) bestowed upon humanity. Describing the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the epitome of virtuous qualities and lofty values, Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted how his arrival brought illumination to the world’s darkness, offering solace to the vulnerable.

In a brief span, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) established an exemplary social and economic framework that continues to illuminate the path for the entire world. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized in his Eid Milad-ul-Nabi message that true devotion to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) entails following his life and teachings. He pointed out that the solutions to the challenges faced by the Islamic world lie within the Prophet’s biography. The Prophet (PBUH) imparted teachings of peace, brotherhood, respect for humanity, equality, forgiveness, and justice.

Chief Minister Naqvi reflected on the regrettable decline of our society, attributing it to our collective neglect of the cherished teachings of the beloved Prophet (PBHU). To reclaim our standing among the community of nations, he urged a genuine adherence to the noble example set by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He emphasized that by embracing the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBHU), we can uproot oppression, maltreatment, injustice, and unrest from society. Celebrating Eid Milad-ul-Nabi necessitates living our individual and collective lives in accordance with the Prophet’s teachings.

Lahore, September 28: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has achieved remarkable growth in the agriculture sector, marking a significant milestone in rice production following cotton. This success story continues with the province not only meeting its own requirements but also set to export rice worth a staggering 2 billion dollars this year, contributing to Pakistan’s overall export of 3 billion dollars worth of rice. This represents a 100% increase compared to the previous year’s one billion dollars in rice exports from Punjab.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his congratulations to the Agriculture Secretary and the dedicated team for this noteworthy achievement in rice production, following the successes in cotton. He further expressed his optimism that Pakistan’s rice exports could potentially reach 5 billion dollars within the next two years.

Additionally, Punjab is poised to witness a 125% increase in cotton bales this year compared to the last. In light of this, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed efforts to stabilize and enhance the price of cotton. Provincial Minister for Industry and Agriculture, SM Tanveer, along with the Secretary of Agriculture, will liaise with the federal government on this matter. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan will be approached to initiate the immediate purchase of cotton.

Provincial Rehmat-tul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) Conference under the auspices of Auqaf Department Punjab was organized at Alhamra Hall today. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was the chief guest. Ulema-e-Karam and Mashaikh from all schools of thought, leaders of Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religions participated in the Provincial Rehmat-tul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) Conference. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the Provincial Rehmat-tul-lil-Aalameen (SAW) Conference said that we all make a claim of love with the Holy Prophet (SAW) but we do not act upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW). If we act upon the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) then our lives will be transformed. It is the endeavour of the whole team that whatever time is available we should vigorously serve the masses. We are the believers of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and will not be disappointed ever. Pakistan will take off.A lot of atrocities were perpetrated on our beloved Holy Prophet (SAW). Conspiracies were hatched but the Holy Prophet (SAW) never got disappointed. Mohsin Naqvi said that those thinking of disaster of the country are themselves distracted and driven away from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW). If we are true believers of the Holy Prophet (SAW) then for the sake of Allah Almighty we should shun disappointment. Pakistan has to progress and Pakistan will progress InshaAllah. Pakistan is built to move forward and the sacred homeland will definitely move forward. If we all put our part in the progress of our country then Pakistan will move forward quite ahead of other countries.. The foundation of both Riasat-e-Tayyaba and Pakistan was laid on 27th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Those talking about disaster of Pakistan should give up disappointment. We are all united, are believer of the Holy Prophet (SAW) who never got disappointed. Mohsin Naqvi said that 22 out of 23 churches of Jaranwala after being restored have been handed over to the christian community while construction and renovation of one church is ongoing. Mohsin Naqvi said that we are celebrating this day of a Great Personality and the Holy Prophet (SAW) has given very clear teachings about the protection of minorities. It is the duty of the government that the teachings which the Holy Prophet (SAW) passed should be followed and implemented in letter and spirit. Mohsin Naqvi denounced that the rights of minorities were seized at few places which gives negative impression across the globe. Muslims brothers of Jaranwala opened the doors of mosques for their christian brothers. The peace committee of Jaranwala permitted their christian brothers to perform their prayers in the mosques in the morning which gives an excellent example of brotherhood. A lot of negative statements are given but it is essential to put forth positive image about Islam. CM said that the Punjab government will not have to import wheat during current year because due to timely decision and hard work a bumper crop yielded in Punjab. Last year we had to import cotton worth 3 billion dollars in order to meet the needs of industry. Alhamdulilah we have cultivated surplus cotton worth 3 billion dollars during current year in Punjab whose positive results will soon come to surface. Last year Punjab exported 1 billion dollars rice to meet its needs. Alhamdulilah Punjab will export 2 billion dollars rice during current year. CM Mohsin Naqvi distributed shields and prizes among the personalities for writing a book and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) on Seerat-tul-Nabi (SAW). Mufti Ramzan Sialvi made a special prayer for the progress, integrity, stability and peace of Pakistan at the end of the conference. Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir,Maulana Hussain Akbar,Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad,Allama Raghib Naemi and Secretary Auqaf also addressed the conference.Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir,Mansoor Qadir,Amir Mir,Chairman Punjab Quran Board Maulana Fazal-ur-Raheem,Maulana Hussain Akbar,Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad,Allama Raghib Naemi,Secretary Auqaf ,Secretary Information, CCPO Lahore and a large number of Ulema-e- Karam and Masaikh participated in the conference.