Minister calls for promoting climate resilient agriculture

Agencies

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik has emphasized for promoting climate resilient agriculture. Addressing a workshop in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we should focus on developing crop varieties that can withstand the challenges posed by climate change. The Minister stressed the crucial role of research in boosting agricultural production. Highlighting the significance of agriculture sector, he said it can contribute to overall economic development and address our economic woes.

