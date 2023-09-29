Shahrukh Khan reacts to ‘Tiger 3’ teaser

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan revealed if he has watched the teaser of fellow actor Salman Khan-led ‘Tiger 3’.

Responding to a tweep in his latest #AskSRK session on Wednesday, the ‘Jawan’ star revealed if he has watched the first official teaser of ‘Tiger 3’, aka ‘Tiger ka message’, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

He replied, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it”

When further asked about his reviews of the teaser, Khan wrote, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! Moreover, the megastar also confirmed his cameo in the film of YRF’s spy franchise. It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the sequel to the second film in the franchise, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The title will follow the events of previous titles of the spy universe, ie Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ of Hrithik Roshan.

‘Tiger 3’, written by YRF chief Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, is set for theatrical release in November this year, on account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, across three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.