Britney Spears claims she was ‘copying Shakira’ after being spotted with bandages

She dispelled all the speculation surrounding her appearance with bandages after her performance with butcher knives.

Britney Spears, the iconic Princess of Pop, recently stirred a mix of concern and curiosity among her fans after posting a series of videos that featured her dancing with butcher knives and subsequently appearing with bandages on her arm.

In response to the growing chatter, Britney took to social media to ask her concerned followers to “lighten up about the knives” and cheekily claimed she was “copying Shakira.”

The whole thing began when Britney shared a video of herself energetically dancing, sans knives, in her living room.

Dressed in a cropped white long-sleeve top, matching boots and pink bikini bottoms, she added a touch of edginess with a black choker while gracefully twirling around.