How robbers behaved with Ejaz Aslam on recognising him

Actor Ejaz Aslam encountered the robbers, but remained safe to be robbed after the looters came to know that he was their favourite star. In an interview, star Ejaz Aslam said he was sitting in his car and waiting for his kids, who had gone to a nearby shop, located on a deserted road. In the meantime, he said, two robbers got to him and at gunpoint, took his cell phone and key of the vehicle. “They came to me and taking me for Junaid Jamshaid, said, ‘Junaid Bahi, we want to get your phone’, which I gave them.” The actor said one of the robbers recognised him that he was Ejaz Aslam and returned his phone and the key, saying, “You are my favourite actor, I beg your pardon.” Describing another incident, the actor said once he and his friend were coming out of a studio and were about to get into a car, then two youth approached them and said to hand over whatever they had.