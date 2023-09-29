Can we invite Pakistani actors to our films?: Rahul Dholakia

Pakistani cricketers landed in India on Wednesday for the first time in seven years. They are here to play in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. As the cricketers landed in the country, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia of Raees fame shared his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote, “Now that #Pakistani cricketers are officially here, can we also invite Pakistani actors to act in our films? Or Musicians to perform?”

Dholakia directed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees which was released in 2017. The film marked the Hindi film debut of Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. But she was not allowed to promote the movie in the country due to a ban which was imposed on Pakistani artistes in India.

At the time, Dholakia felt that “we have wronged Mahira Khan”. In one of his social media posts, the filmmaker wrote, “Somewhere I feel we have wronged her. Our people forgot that she is an artist, not the enemy! We took away her right as an actor! Unfair. Mahira Khan, you are wonderful and thank you for being a part of Raees.”

The decision to ban Pakistani artistes was taken in the wake of the Uri attack. Eighteen army personnel were killed in the Uri attack. The decision came amid demands by various political outfits to ban Pakistani artistes from Indian films and performing there. Rahul Dholakia is quite active on social media and often expresses his opinions. He came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan recently when the Censor Board of Film Certification suggested changes in the film.