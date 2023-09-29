Punjab, Chinese Police collaborate for drone technology training: IG Punjab

“Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with senior officers of Punjab Police visited Wuxi Police Training College in China and had an important meeting with senior officers and instructors of Chinese Police Training College. During the meeting, important decisions were taken regarding professional training of Punjab Police officers, expansion of bilateral cooperation and provision of advanced drone technology training. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police will send ASPs to Police Training College in China for operational and investigation training, which will equipped them with modern policing methods, effective use of new technology and further improvement in eradication of crimes and public service delivery. Chinese police experts gave a practical demonstration of the use of different types of drones to the IG Punjab and the members of the delegation. IG Punjab said that the assurance of full cooperation from the Chinese police in providing modern drone technology to the Punjab Police is welcome.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the Chinese officers and trainers further said that the drone technology will improve the operational, investigation and surveillance capabilities of the Punjab Police, at the same time, the use of this modern technology will improve the monitoring and surveillance system in the law and order situation, traffic management and crime control process. IG Punjab said that the use of drone technology will help in operations against criminals in difficult terrain and congested areas. This technology will be of special convenience in surveillance of secret locations, preparation of operational strategies and intelligent based operations. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that modern Chinese drone technology and training will prove to be an important milestone towards effective policing and it will be used for crowd control, weapon handling, arresting suspects with face recognition system, against miscreants in Kacha area of south Punjab. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the rescue and relief operations of the police will also improve significantly with drone technology. A commemorative souvenir was presented to IG Punjab by the head and instructors of the Chinese Police Training College.

After his return Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has returned home along with his delegation after completing a four-day visit to China. IG Punjab chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)at the Central Police Office, all the RPOs, CPOs, DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link. Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, while giving a briefing about the security arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said that on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 1281 mahafil and 2510 rallies/processions will be held across the province, including Lahore. More than 46,000 security Officers and officials will perform security duties. 267 processions and 250 Milad gatherings will be held in the provincial capital Lahore on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him), for the security of which more than 10 thousand officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duties.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to ensure fool-proof measures for the security of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations and processions across the province. Dr. Usman Anwar said fool-proof security arrangements should be made as per the SOPs issued for A, B and C categories processions and rallies. IG Punjab directed that with the help of Safe City cameras in various cities, including Lahore and others security of the rallies should be monitored. Special control rooms have been established, which will remain active 24 hours to monitor the security at the central police office and other sensitive districts. During the processions and rallies, it should be kept in mind to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on the roads by alternate routes with additional deployment of wardens so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said CTD, Special Branch should provide full support to the district police teams during security arrangements, close coordination should be ensured with Peace Committees and religious scholars to maintain religious harmony and atmosphere of peace and order. IG Punjab said that there should be no delay in taking legal action against those who do aerial firing and fireworks. Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present in the conference.