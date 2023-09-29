Is ‘Haider 2’ the reason behind Shahid Kapoor’s buzz cut?

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor debuted a new hairstyle in his recent outings, sparking sequel speculations to his 2014 hit ‘Haider’.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Shahid Kapoor posted multiple picture galleries from a recent shoot, featuring a new hairstyle. His buzz cut was quick to remind his fans of his Haider look, where he sported a similar look for the character, making them wonder if he is finally preparing for ‘Haider 2’ after a decade.

However, the fans are in for a disappointment as such a sequel is not happening anytime soon or maybe ever, confirmed by sources close to the film’s production.

“Had Shahid’s buzz cut been for Haider’s sequel, he would be shooting by now. But that’s not possible because Vishal Bhardwaj is going out of the country for a month for personal reasons and there is no shoot happening at the moment,” the insider confirmed.

Moreover, another well-placed industry source further explained, “There are no discussions about a sequel because Haider was a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and you cannot have a part 2 of it. It had a definite ending.”

The third instalment in his Shakespearean trilogy, Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime thriller ‘Haider’, starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, was one of the most acclaimed performances of his career.

The ‘Hamlet’ adaptation, also featuring Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, was a Box Office success after screening across multiple film festivals worldwide and received widespread critical acclaim.

The title also fetched various prestigious honours, including a Filmfare, an IIFA and a Stars Guild Award for Kapoor.