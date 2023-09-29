TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign urges strict limits on Trans Fats for heart health

On World Heart Day, the coalition partners of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, including Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC), Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI), and Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), issued a joint statement to address the critical public health issue of unregulated trans-fats in a wide range of dietary sources that affect the heart health of millions of Pakistanis. “We urge the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to take immediate action by setting a national mandatory limit of 2 grams of trans fatty acids (TFA) per 100 grams of fats in all food items,” read the statement.

TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign partners emphasized their commitment to working collaboratively with PSQCA and other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation and enforcement of the much-needed TFA limits in all Pakistani dietary sources. “On this World Heart Day, we call upon PSQCA to act swiftly and decisively to protect the heart health of all Pakistanis. Together, we can make a significant impact on reducing the burden of heart disease and improving the overall health of our nation.”

“Trans fatty acids, commonly found in partially hydrogenated oils or all foods in which these oils are used as ingredients. The consumption of TFAs has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and other chronic health conditions. Their presence in our daily diet poses a significant threat to the well-being of our nation. To protect the health and well-being of all Pakistanis, we believe that establishing a national mandatory limit for TFA to all foods is a crucial step forward,” the statement further read.

In 2022, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) made PSQCA the sole custodian of setting standards for all food and beverages across Pakistan and all the provinces were bound to adopt them. After significant advocacy by civil society organizations and efforts made by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, in June this year, a 2 per cent limit was set by the PSQCA for banaspati, margarine, bakery fats, biscuits, rusks and bakery wares in June 2023. However, despite this welcome measure, many TFA-heavy food items such as deep-fried street foods, noodles, pasta, chocolates, ice creams, and several types of ultra-processed foods and snacks remain unregulated.

Referring to the best policy practices adopted by many countries across the globe, the statement added, “The harmful effects of TFA on cardiovascular health are well-documented, and many countries have already taken proactive measures to limit their consumption. We commend those efforts but strongly urge PSQCA to cover all foods to adopt the best policy practice through a single regulation, as it will contribute to a healthier Pakistan and save thousands of lives every year.”