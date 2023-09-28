Alia Bhatt writes heartfelt note on husband Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

On a short and sweet note, Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday.

Alia took to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback photos with Ranbir from their wedding and intimate moments.

The Darlings actor wrote: “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me, all I’d like to say is happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical!”

The album included photos of Alia kissing Ranbir on the cheek, her posing with his lucky number 8, and throwbacks from their mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia had been dating for five years before marrying on April 14, 2022. Alia later surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy in June, and she gave birth to a baby girl named Raha in November 2022.