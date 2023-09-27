World Maritime Day (WMD) is an annual event celebrated by the world on the last Thursday of September within the purview of International Maritime Organization (IMO). IMO is the specialized organ of United Nations that deals with ensuring the coordination and successful execution of safe, secure, legal and efficient maritime activities. Observance of WMD underscores the pivotal role maritime industry plays in the world wide trade and ecological sustainability. It had its inaugural celebrations on March 17, 1978 to reflect the 30th anniversary of International conference in Geneva – parent conference of IMO. Pakistan joined the IMO officially in 1958.

Acknowledging different dimensions of its work, IMO commemorates WMD with a different theme each year. This year’s theme “MARPOL at 50 – our commitment goes on” marks the 50th anniversary of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). The theme elucidates the long history of organization to protect environment from the obnoxious impact of shipping through the comprehensive regulatory structure and its dedication to continue with this significant endeavor. MARPOL is the treaty within maritime park adopted by IMO in 1973 and amended in 1978. Pakistan as a maritime nation is leading with the unwavering commitment to protect our oceans and maritime ecosystems.

Centered at one of the world’s busiest maritime trade route in Indian Ocean, Pakistan has a coastline of over 1000 kilometer making it the hub of sea-based trade, regional, and international connectedness. This trade is going to be accelerated at the unprecedented level after the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Gwadar port connects China with Gulf countries, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. The increased oil and commercial goods transport along the Gwadar and Karachi port exacerbates the threat of environment degradation and oil spillage. Pakistan is enthusiastic enough to mitigate the effects of environment pollution and regulate maritime activities in line with MARPOL’s annexes which makes to obligatory upon Pakistan to protect its waters and global environment.

Pakistan’s perseverance to MARPOL is evident from the steps it has taken to ensure environment friendly maritime trade such as, integration of MARPOL principles in the National Maritime Legislation so that the shipping within Pakistan meets the international standards to prevent pollution, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) perform regular surveillance activities to check the ships entering Pakistan’s ports to guarantee compliance with MARPOL regulations. Pakistan has also initiated myriads of programs to spread awareness in the maritime industry for the prevention of pollution and importance of green trade for example, Marine Conservation and Education Centers has been created to educate local communities like fishermen, Government and Non-government Organizations conducts awareness campaigns shedding light on the harmful repercussions of maritime pollution and importance of conserving marine ecosystem, Training programs for seafarers and port personnel, through and regular research is being conducted to help enhance policy making by vigilant sustainable recommendations in the areas where required, and robust participation on international platforms such as United Nation’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) certify Pakistan’s resolution to environment protection conforming to international efforts.

Pakistan is committed to safeguard MARPOL regulations. It has collaborated in various bilateral and multilateral treaties with neighboring and international states. South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), of which Pakistan is also a part, collaborates on climate change, water management, and disaster-risk management. Pakistan is also the part of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and many more. These measures showcase Pakistan’s determination to ensure safe and secure maritime trade along with environment protection.

Deep and warm waters of Arabian sea provide strategic significance to the Gwadar Port. CPEC has added sugar to honey by integrating renewable energy sources like wind and solar power for the operation of port activities and government can also incentivize ship-owners to use environment friendly measures and technological tools to abet pollution. However there are opportunities, but challenges are also the two sides of the same coin. The day by day expansion of the port’s infrastructure to accommodate large vessels while keeping the progress in conformity with sustainable and eco-friendly transformation requires colossal investment and meticulous planning. Moreover, oil spill preparedness (Annex 1 of the convention), prevention of air pollution (Annex VI), and Ballast water management are the matter of high priority to keep the marine trade in accordance with MARPOL regulations.

Considering the fact that 80 percent of the global trade is carried out by Oceans, it’s high time we ponder upon the drastic climatic changes and the floodgate of challenges it opens for the international maritime community. Shipping is the most efficient and cost-effective means of transportation making most nations dependable on ocean trade. The shipping industry relies on safe, secure, sustainable and green means of commerce. For this reason, the main goal of IMO has been to maintain sustainable shipping and maritime development. This goal of IMO is translated in the earlier themes and this year’s theme “MARPOL – our commitment goes on”. It is also in perfect line with United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pakistan, like always, has demonstrated unflinching dedication to warrantying eco-conscious marine environment. Celebrating World Maritime Day on 28th September with International community elucidates its commitment to “MARPOL at 50 – Our Commitment Goes On”. Let’s give a shout out to Pakistan for its dedication, efforts, and environment stewardship to protect not only the biodiversity of its national waters but also contributing to global maritime sustainability.

The writer is a freelance columnist.