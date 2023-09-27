25 Pakistani cricketers offered ‘momentous’ three-year central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that it has successfully negotiated a three-year central contacts deal with its senior players that will run from July 1 2023 to June 30, 2026. As many as 25 cricketers will be offered a momentous deal that will include a portion of ICC revenue.

Unlike last year, red-ball and white-ball national contracts have been merged. This decision was proposed by the central contract committee as a way to evaluate players in terms of winning matches and aimed at promoting fairness, transparent selection process.

The list of players will be divided into four categories with significant increases in monthly retainers. Revenue from ICC will be incorporated in overall monthly remuneration.

Category A (3 players): 202 %

Category B (6): 144 %

Category C (2): 135 %

Category D (14): 127 %

Below is the list of players with categories who are being offered contracts:

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan.

Category C: Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique

Category D: Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.

Players’ match fees will also see a major hike: 50% increment in Test, 25% in ODI and 12.5% in T20I.

Centrally contracted players who are playing domestic cricket will be paid 50% of international match fee. In addition, players will be allowed to play two foreign leagues in each season.

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the term. Player performance however will be reviewed after every 12 months. The previous central contract cycle expired on 30 June and the new deal will be deemed effective from 1 July, 2023.