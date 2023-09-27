Shubman Gill closes in on Babar Azam for top ODI spot

Shubman Gill has edged closer to Babar Azam, the reigning top-ranked ODI batsman, as the Indian opener continued his rich vein of batting form in the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

Gill scored a fluent 74 runs off 63 balls in the first ODI against Australia on Friday and played a brilliant 104-run knock from 97 balls in the second ODI on Sunday.

Following the most recent ICC rankings update, Gill occupies the second spot with 847 points, while Babar Azam continues to hold the number one position with 857 points.

The Indian opener also demonstrated his batting prowess in the 2023 Asia Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s highest run-scorer. He accumulated an impressive 302 runs in six innings, boasting an average of 75.50.

In the year 2023, Gill has been a force to reckon with in the ODI format, leading the batting charts with a total of 1221 runs in 20 innings. In comparison, Pakistan skipper, during the same year, has scored 745 runs in 15 innings. This remarkable consistency and his recent outstanding performances have firmly established Gill as a strong contender for the coveted number one spot in ODI batting rankings.