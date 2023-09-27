The National Child Rights Commission Pakistan (NCRC) marked a significant milestone in its mission to protect and empower children with the successful convening of the 2nd Advisory Committee Meeting. The meeting witnessed the presentation of the Child Domestic Labour Bill for consultation, resulting in a wealth of concrete recommendations aimed at enhancing this critical piece of legislation.

The proposed Child Domestic Labour Bill, spearheaded by NCRC, seeks to criminalize child domestic labor, unequivocally making it a non-compoundable and non-bailable offense. This bold move reflects NCRC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children across Pakistan.

During the meeting, NCRC’s committee members, comprising a diverse group of experts, advocates, and stakeholders, came together to provide invaluable insights and expertise. These recommendations will play a pivotal role in shaping the landmark bill, ensuring that it offers the highest level of protection for children involved in domestic labor.

The meeting yielded a comprehensive set of recommendations, covering various aspects of the proposed legislation. These recommendations are geared towards strengthening the bill and closing potential loopholes.

The resounding consensus among committee members was that child domestic labor must be treated as a grave offense, devoid of any compromises. The bill will explicitly prohibit compounding and bail in such cases, sending a strong message against child exploitation.

NCRC’s advisory committee boasts a wide range of expertise, including child rights activists, legal experts, social workers, and representatives from civil society. This diversity ensured a holistic examination of the bill’s provisions.

NCRC reaffirms its dedication to ensuring that the Child Domestic Labour Bill serves as an effective tool for ending child exploitation. As NCRC moves forward, it will carefully incorporate the recommendations from the 2nd Advisory Committee Meeting into the bill’s draft. The organization acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its committee members and the collaborative spirit that fuels the mission to protect and empower children.

NCRC extends its gratitude to all participants, recognizing that this collective effort is a significant step towards realizing the vision of a Pakistan where every child can grow and thrive without fear or exploitation.