Nilofar visits Sukkur to see development in maid murder case

Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) visits Sukkur, Khairpur and Ranipur to personally see the developments in the heartbreaking murder case of nine-year old domestic maid Fatima.

Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar Chairperson NCSW visited Sukkur, Khairpur and Ranipur to personally see the developments in Fatima murder case and to express her solidarity and support for the bereaved family of minor girl who lost her life after brutal torture and abuse in the house of an influential Pir. The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women joined this mission through its member Ms. Ayesha Dharejo, who accompanied the Chairperson during this visit.

Chairperson visited Anti-Terrorism Court Sukkur where the hearing of Fatima murder case was fixed. In the court of honorable judge Nadeem Badar Qazi, she was given a special permission to speak. She appealed to the honorable court for expeditious justice for nine-year old Fatima. She further discussed the issue with the legal team to review medico legal and visual evidences and other important issues like honor killings and forced conversions were also highlighted. She emphasized that the life and dignity of every women and child is important and we need to focus on our weakness for implementation of laws. We have to safeguard and edify our society with respect, equality and bestowing due rights to everyone irrespective of gender and class. She further said that unless we eliminate class discrimination, our justice system can never flourish. Later, she was also briefed by the lawyers about Fatima case and other such cases in Sindh.

Chairperson also visited office of DIG Sukkar Abdul Hameed Khoso and SSP Khairpur Sami Ullah Somoro and DC Khairpur Ahmed Fawad Shah to get details and recent developments in the case. She was informed about the surrender of one of the prime suspects Hina Shah, wife of Pir Asad Shah that may lead the case to logical end. She appreciated the courage and professionalism of police that is working diligently even in the face of severe pressure and other multiple challenges. She also visited Sukkur Police Complaint Cell for Women and inquired about the issues and problems women complainants and victims are facing.

Following that, Chairperson visited the grieving family of Fatima Phuroro to offer her condolences. She assured them about commission’s unwavering support to get justice for Fatima. She also visited local girls’ school which was in a very deplorable condition. Even its lights, fans and windows were stolen. She promised that she will take up the matter with Sindh Education department for restoration of the school and its building and would request them to name it on the name of Fatima to make it a symbol of support to poor women and girls of the area.

During the visit, while talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club, Chairperson said that an alarming rise in child labor and abuse cases depressingly shows declining moral base of our society and reflects weak justice system where culprits go scot free and victims and their families bear huge societal pressure that shatter their confidence in the system.

Chairperson also visited Kashmore to expedite and pursue the abduction case of Ms. Nazia Khoso and her two year old daughter. Ms. Nazia was eight month pregnant when was kidnaped. Chairperson had a detailed meeting with the SSP Kashmore Mr. Rohail Khan Khoso along with the civil society organization of the area. She was briefed about the shortage of female police officers and staff in the area and the need for awareness raising was highlighted as the people are not inclined to send their girls to school. Chairperson committed to run awareness and sensitization campaign against gender issues in Kashmor. She stressed upon the recruitment of lady police in the area and their proper training to effectively tackle women related matters.

She further promised that she will take up these issues highlighted here and will support them in every possible manner.

She reiterated her resolve to make Pakistan a country where women and children are safe and getting their due constitutional rights. She urged the media, civil society, relevant provincial stakeholders and every person having any capacity to bring justice to victims like Fatima.