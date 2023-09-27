Jan, Saudi envoy discuss cooperation in health sector

Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan met H.E. Nawaf Al-Maliki, Saudi Ambassador at the Saudi Embassy here in Islamabad. The Saudi Ambassador warmly welcomed the Minister of Health. Matters related to health sector and of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically strong brotherly relations. As always, Saudi Arabia will fully cooperate in the welfare projects of the people, said the Saudi Ambassador. The Minister shared that Pakistan is all set to host the first ever Global Health Security Summit later this year in Islamabad reflecting the strongest commitment of the country at the highest level to Global Health Security Agenda. The Saudi Ambassador highly appreciated the initiative of the Global Health Security Summit. The Minister shared that coordinated steps are being taken to improve the ensure uninterrupteed supply of medicines across the country on a permanent basis. The Ambassador was informed that although Pakistan is manufacturing vaccines there is a need for transfer of technology to enhance capacity and to this end M/o NHSRC is looking forward to collaboration with friendly countries. Steps to established Pharma Park were also shared with the Saudi Ambassador.In Pakistan through transfer of technology, the production of molecules will improve the supply of medicines, said the Minister. In this regard, the Saudi Health Minister will contact the Minister of Health over the telephone.