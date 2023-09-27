CDA initiates crackdown on illegal constructions in Islamabad

In a determined effort to combat encroachments and illegal constructions, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive crackdown across various areas of the federal capital.

Following the directives of Chairman Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq, the Building Control Directorate of the CDA, in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate, local administration, and Islamabad Police, executed a stringent operation targeting several locations, including GT Road, T-Chowk, Sohan Ada, and adjacent areas. The operation resulted in the demolition of multiple commercial buildings found in violation of building by-laws.

During this operation against building by-law violations, a total of 14 structures constructed without CDA approval were demolished, and notices were issued to the property owners.

The crackdown extended to other areas across Islamabad, such as H-12, Pothohar Road, Kuri Road, Park Road, Bari Imam, and Rawal Town. These operations led to the removal of unauthorized constructions using heavy machinery.

In addition to demolitions, eight trucks loaded with confiscated materials were seized from public roads and green belts as part of the campaign to maintain Islamabad as a city free from encroachments.