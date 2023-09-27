Pakistan Navy stands to conserve maritime environment

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan Navy stands at the forefront to conserve the maritime environment.

In his message on World Maritime Day-2023 being observed tomorrow (Thursday, Sept 28), the Naval Chief said that the World Maritime Day, was a significant reminder of maritime safety, security, and environmental conservation, was marked annually, urging nations to work together for sustainable maritime practices.

Admiral Amjad Niazi said that under the aegis of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), this year holds special significance as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). Accordingly, this year’s theme ‘MARPOL at 50 – Our Commitment Goes On’ is intended to pay tribute to our efforts under IMO’s long history of protecting the environment from pollution through the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasis on its ongoing commitment to prevention of our oceans from pollution.

The Naval Chief said that MARPOL’s legacy stretches over five decades, symbolizing our collective efforts against marine pollution emphasizing the duty we all hold to protect the lifeblood of our planet. As we reflect on the journey, the statistics remain alarming; marine pollution’s ripple effects on ecosystems, economies, and livelihoods of coastal communities urge us to take more concerted actions.

He said that in alignment with MARPOL principles, we have instituted measures to curtail emissions, enhance energy efficiency and, in earnest, implement pollution prevention strategies. Our ongoing efforts against marine pollution bear testimony to our unwavering commitment.

Admiral Niazi said that on this World Maritime Day, as we look back to our shared maritime heritage and achievements, let us also look ahead with determination, commitment, and resolve to align our national objectives with the ongoing global shift towards sustainable and green marine practices. I urge all the stakeholders to embrace these evolving paradigms. Particularly, I reiterate Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure maritime safety and uphold environmental mandates.

In this stride, let us recommit to the principles of maritime safety and marine conservation and reaffirm our solemn pledge to the maritime world that ‘our commitment goes on’, both in spirit and in action. I look forward to a profound and cumulative response by all stakeholders, the Naval Chief concluded.