Salman Khan demands ‘character certificate’ from nation

The hotly-anticipated teaser of the third film in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy franchise, ‘Tiger 3’ has been unveiled.

The less-than two-minute-long official teaser of the much-awaited ‘Tiger 3’, launched as ‘Tiger ka message’, was unveiled on Wednesday morning, on the birth anniversary of YRF founder and ace filmmaker, Yash Chopra.

The action and drama-packed, edge-of-the-seat teaser opens with Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, demanding a ‘character certificate’ from the nation, after serving India for 20 years. In reference to previous films of the series, he declared in the video message, “Tiger gaddar hai (Tiger is a traitor). Tiger is enemy number 1.” As the video progresses, he is seen fighting off dozens of armed soldiers and jumping off the buildings, before it concludes with the punchline, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as Tiger is not dead, he has not lost).”

The sequel to the second film in the franchise, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Tiger 3’ will follow the events of previous titles of the spy universe, Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ of Hrithik Roshan.

The story of ‘Tiger 3’ is by the YRF chief Aditya Chopra himself, who also backs the title under his banner, while, director Maneesh Sharma helmed with the direction.

Apart from Kaif and Khan collaborating once again as the leads, the action thriller also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist along with Ashutosh Rana, Revathi and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. ‘Tiger 3’ is set for theatrical release in November this year, on the account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, across three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.