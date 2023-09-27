Punjab announces holidays for schools due to Pink eye infection

The Punjab government has declared two-day holidays in all of the province’s schools due to an increase in pink eye infection.

Students in the province will have a long weekend because of Friday’s Eid Milad un Nabi public holiday and the weekend’s extended school closure.

Previously, the Punjab government issued a warning to all of the province’s schools about an increase in pink eye infections.

According to a directive from the schools’ education authority, schools must establish a “zero period” to inform students about the infection and how to stop its spread.

During the zero period, school teachers have been asked to explain the infection’s causes and preventative measures.

The Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a warning as the number of pink eye infections continues to rise in cities across the province. It usually takes eight to ten days to recover from the viral infection, which spreads through coughing, sneezing, and touching hands.

Conjunctivitis is an epidemic in some areas of Pakistan as a result of a virus infection that causes thousands of patients to experience increased tear production, eye pain, redness, and itching.