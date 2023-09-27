Pak-China cricket match all set to be played on Wednesday

LAHORE: First time in the history of Pak-China Relations, Pak-China Cricket Match is all set to be held in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) on Wednesday.

More than ten Chinese nationals will play the cricket match and former Pakistan cricket players will also play in the match. Festooned by flags of China and Pakistan on city roads, groundbreaking Pak-China Cricket Match will be held at Lahore Cricket Club Association (LCCA) ground adjacent to Qaddafi Stadium near PCB headquarter, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

Chinese diplomats, officials, and high-ups of Chinese enterprises will make their special appearance in the match. The chief guest will be the Acting Chinese Consul General Lahore Cao Ke. Special colorful kits and cricketing stuff will make the Pak-China Cricket Match enthralling and thrilling.

Pak-China Cricket Match will prove to be harbinger of new dimension of iron-brotherhood and congeniality titled “Sino-Pak Cricketing Friendship: New Era, New Perspective, New Trajectory”. In the backdrop of return of cricket in ongoing Asian Games in China, Pak-China Cricket Match will add new dimension in Pak-China relations.

Before the onset of the Pak-China Cricket Match, students of educational institutions will present their convivial shows through performances of Pak-China songs, national anthem, as well as exhibiting playful extravaganza in a style.

Eventually, after the conclusion of the match, not only winning trophy will be given to the victorious team but honorary shields will be conferred to dignitaries.

Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Cao Ke welcomed the holding of Cricket match. “Looking back on the past year, China and Pakistan have witnessed increasing and closer exchanges and cooperation in various fields and cricket is new one.

The construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results,” he said.