Khalilur Rehman Qamar slams Miss Pakistan as she talks about inequality

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, the esteemed Pakistani television and film writer and actor, has made a name for himself with his brilliant creations in the world of entertainment. His notable dramas such as “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Boota from Toba Tek Singh,” and “Mere Paas Tum Ho” have left an indelible mark on the industry. Equally, his movies “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” and “London Nahi Jaunga” have garnered widespread acclaim.

Apart from his creative endeavours, Khalilur Rehman Qamar is also recognised for his outspoken nature when it comes to addressing social issues.

He often engages in candid discussions on various platforms, including live shows. Currently, he’s captivating audiences with his latest television drama, “Main Manto Nahi Hoon.” A recent video clip of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has been circulating on social media, where he offers his perspective on gender, success, and the challenges faced by individuals, particularly women, in Pakistan’s workforce.

In the video, he responds to comments made by Miss Pakistan, who was discussing the difficulties women encounter in their pursuit of success.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar acknowledged that women indeed face hardships but emphasised the importance of addressing these issues based on a broader understanding of the world. He expressed concern that discussing challenges based solely on personal experiences could limit one’s perspective.

He encouraged the idea of meritocracy, suggesting that women who strive for success through merit can achieve it, but those who choose alternative paths may inadvertently undermine the hard work of deserving men.

Social media users resonated with Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s perspective, appreciating his candid approach and logical reasoning. His willingness to address complex societal issues head-on has earned him respect among those who appreciate frank and thoughtful discussions.