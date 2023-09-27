Shahid Kapoor quits Anees Bazmee’s next film after alleged fallout

Shahid Kapoor was all set to collaborate with Anees Bazmee for the first time in his upcoming comedy film. It was also supposed to star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Reports are now rife that Shahid has quit the movie for reasons best known to him a

nd the movie has been shelved for the time being.

Anees and Shahid have reportedly had a fallout. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same as yet. In an interview with News18, the filmmaker recently confirmed that he is not doing the film with Shahid. However, he remained tight-lipped about his alleged fallout with the actor. The director also added that he is not going to let go of the script. He stated that he is planning to revive it in the near future with some other actor.

Elaborating further, Anees added that he does not want to worry about the film with Shahid right now as he is all set to start shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Kartik Aaryan. The popular sequel will go on floors next year. Apart from this, he also has the sequel of ‘Rowdy Rathore’ in his pipeline. He earlier told the news portal that the film will reportedly be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, it will not star Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Instead the makers have roped in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. However, there has been no confirmation about the lead cast.

Bazmee also shared that the film is still at a very nascent stage. Talks are going on and when it’s the right time to announce, they will.

Last year, Bazmee had also confirmed a sequel to ‘No Entry’ and that it would feature the same star cast as its prequel – Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.