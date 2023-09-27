Russian, Iranian presidents discuss situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Russian and Iranian presidents on Tuesday discussed the situation in Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan recently concluded its “anti-terror activities.” According to a Kremlin statement, Putin informed Raisi about the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, including providing humanitarian assistance to civilians, protecting the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of resolving all issues exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means. Interest was also expressed in activating the work of the consultative regional platform 3+3 — Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran and Turkey. Raisi thanked Putin for the support of the Iranian bid to join BRICS. Iran is one of the six nations invited to join the bloc of developing economies in August, and will become a full member on Jan. 1, 2024.

“Steps were discussed to ensure the smooth connection of Iran to the full-format activities of this association, taking into account the chairmanship of Russia in it in 2024,” it said. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen trade and economic ties, promote major joint projects in the energy and transport sectors, and expand contacts through business circles and tourist exchanges.