Chinese Tour Operators show satisfaction over security situation: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and delegation of senior officers of Punjab Police are busy in official engagements, meetings and various field visits in China, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an important meeting with Chinese tourism tour operators and investors. IG Punjab briefed Chinese tour operators and investors about the security arrangements for foreign nationals in Punjab province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the Chinese delegation said that Pakistan is a safe and secure country, rich in favorable environment for investment and beautiful tourist spots, the security situation in Pakistan is completely satisfactory for international investment and projects. IG Punjab said that Chinese experts are performing their services in various projects of Punjab in a completely peaceful environment while Chinese investors are being provided a completely peaceful environment for their all new projects and business ventures in Pakistan. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar during a meeting with Chinese investors and tourist tour operators held in China. Chinese tour operators and investors expressed satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan and applauded the efforts of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Chinese tourism tour operators and investors have shown full willingness to promote Chinese tourism and investment in Pakistan. Chinese tour operators and investors will visit Pakistan soon to finalize bilateral cooperation, and will finalize operational matters with local tour operators in Pakistan, Department of Tourism, Punjab Police and other relevant departments. IG Punjab said that the Chinese delegation will review the security situation and arrangements in Pakistan, the facilities offered by the tourism department. Chinese investors have shown interest in starting various projects in Pakistan; it will pay the way for the launch of new projects. IG Punjab further said that the Chinese delegation will sign a MOU with the Punjab Police for tourism development on the occasion of their visit to Pakistan under which further steps will be ensured in future to enhance mutual cooperation. The police chief and senior police officers of Wuxi, China were also present in the meeting.

On the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, police teams, are working day and night to eradicate crime throughout the province, which has resulted in arrest of thousands of culprits during current year. Spokesperson of Punjab Police told that during the current year, total 88736 wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders were arrested in various crimes in the province, including 12651 of A category and 76085 of B category. Spokesman of the Punjab Police further said that intelligence-based operations are going on rapidly in the whole province to eliminate the menace of drugs. 20436 drug dealers, dealers, and smugglers were arrested while registering 21516 cases against them across the province. 19631 kg of charas, 864 kg of opium, 562 kg of heroin, 65 kg of ice, 3055 kg of bhang and 67 kg of other drugs were also recovered from the possession of drug dealers. 584 million cash & goods looted in dacoity incidents and 1414 million cash & goods looted in robbery incidents recovered in the crackdown during the current year. 1242 snatched and stolen vehicles, and 17921 snatched and stolen motorcycles were recovered from culprits. 71 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered, and 127 accused were arrested while 77 hostages were recovered, 447 accused were arrested in 456 cases of blind murder. IG Punjab ordered to speed up the crackdown against the criminals to eradicate the crimes from the province. He directed the RPOs, DPOs should focus on timely actions for eradication of crimes under personal supervision and reports of police operations, and arrest of culprits should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office

President Pakistan Police Sports Board/Inspector General Police Punjab has issued the schedule of annual sports tournaments of Pakistan Police while issuing instructions for conducting inter-district and inter-regional annual competitions of police. On the instructions of Director General Police Sports Board, training camps have been formally started across the province. Chief Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail while giving the details of the competitions held at district, provincial and national level said that cricket and other sports camps have been started in all districts and units including Lahore. While participating in the camp of the cricket team, Chief Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail said that the national police cricket team will be formed based on the competitions held at the district, region, unit and inter-provincial levels, this police cricket team will participate in national level competitions.

Chief sports officer further said that along with cricket, the schedule of other 29 sports competitions has also been announced. These sports include archery, baseball, athletics, boxing, kabaddi, body building, weightlifting, hockey and other sports. Training camps are going on in different districts of the province. Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail said that after completing the inter-district tournament from October 1 to October 31, the Focal Person of all districts will send the results to the Chief Sports Officer, Central Police Office. The best players of the district level will compete in inter-range tournaments from December 1 to December 31 through which performance based best athletes will be selected for department level competitions. In February and March, through inter-departmental and inter-provincial tournaments, the best players will be selected to form a police team in each sport, out of which the selected players will make their place in the national team of Pakistan by showing excellent performance at the national level. Chief Sports Officer further said that the sports calendar of Pakistan Police runs alongwith the Olympic Association and talent hunt will also continue in all districts in this regard.