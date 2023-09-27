Seamless Takaful coverage for car finance customers offered

TPL Insurance – WTO, a leader in premium insurance and Takaful services, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with HBL Islamic Banking. This partnership is set to redefine Takaful coverage for HBL Islamic Car Finance clients, delivering top-tier Auto Takaful solutions to the Pakistani market.

A key feature of TPL Insurance – WTO’s Takaful services is immediate policy issuance, ensuring prompt coverage for clients. Another essential aspect is risk mitigation through Islamic insurance, also known as Takaful services, for non-life businesses. This approach aligns seamlessly with ethical principles in accordance with Islamic rules.

Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO – TPL Insurance – WTO, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “The collaboration between TPL Window Takaful Operations with HBL – Islamic Division is a welcome Takaful solution for existing and new customers to avail Pakistan’s best Auto Takaful coverage as well as a new feature added to HBL Islamic CarFinance. I am pleased to say that the partnership further strengthens ties between HBL and TPL Insurance.”

Raja Sohail Siraj, Head Retail Banking – HBL Islamic, also shared his thoughts on this alliance, saying, ” This partnership highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support its clients’ strategic needs. We are poised to reshape the Takaful landscape and deliver unparalleled value and service to clients. With tailor-made financial solutions, we will continue to maintain our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.