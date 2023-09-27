Family of deceased security guard gets Rs 10 lakh aid

The DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat provided Rs 10 lakh assistance to the family of a deceased security Guard, who was shot and killed by the robbers, in the area of Green Town, some months ago. According to the spokesman, on June 29 of this year, the late Afandi Khan, during his duty, along with his brother and his colleague, tried to stop 3 robbers who had committed robbery in a local house, in the Green Town area of Police Station Arifwala, while escaping the scene. But the robbers opened fire at the Security Guard Affendi Khan and killed him.

After this tragic incident, the DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat assured the relatives of the deceased that the suspects involved in the murder would be arrested soon, and would be brought under justice. On the direction of the DPO, after working day and night and using modern technical means, the special team arrested the accused and also recovered more than crores worth of stolen goods.

The deceased was the only support of his family, besides there was no one to support the family, Affendi Khan’s children were unemployed and his family was suffering from economic problems. Keeping in view of financials issues faced by the deceased family, the DPO Pakpattan, with the help of some philanthropists and police officers, collected a huge amount of 10 lakhs to help the family of the deceased and handed it over to the deceased’s son. Later, the DPO also arranged employment for the sons of the deceased in private institutions, so that the deceased’s family could support themselves and their family with dignity.

The family of late Affendi Khan thanked the DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat for providing Rs 10 lakh assistance and jobs and said that Pakpattan police and especially DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat setting a high example of humanitarianism and proved that the police is not only for control and arrest the accused but also to provide support to the orphans, the poor and the destitute.