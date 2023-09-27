Caretaker PM’s remarks on elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said that elections can be held without PTI chairman Imran Khan or hundreds of jailed workers. He has also dismissed allegations of military interference in the upcoming polls.

Kakar’s remarks are significant for a number of reasons. First, they come at a time when the country is deeply divided politically. The PTI has been alleging that the government is targeting its leaders and workers in order to prevent it from winning the next elections. Kakar’s statement that elections can be held without Khan or his jailed workers is likely to be seen as a controversial statement. Second, Kakar’s remarks about military interference are also important. The military has played a significant role in politics in the past, and there have been concerns that it may try to influence the outcome of the next elections. Kakar’s categorical denial of any military interference is likely to reassure many Pakistanis.

Third, Kakar’s remarks about the role of the caretaker government are also noteworthy. He has said that the caretaker government’s responsibility is to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. This is a critical responsibility, and it is important that the caretaker government remains impartial and does not favor any one party over another.

Kakar’s remarks, barring Imran Khan’s role in elections, are a welcome development. However, it is important to note that Kakar’s words must be matched by actions. The caretaker government must ensure that all political parties are able to participate in the elections on a level playing field. It must also ensure that the Election Commission of Pakistan is able to conduct the elections without any interference. The upcoming elections are crucial for Pakistan’s future. The country needs a democratically elected government that can address the challenges it faces. The caretaker government must play its role to ensure that the elections are free and fair. It is important for all political parties to respect the outcome of the elections. This means accepting the results of the elections, even if they are not in their favor. It also means refraining from violence or other forms of protest. Pakistan has a long history of political instability. The only way to break this cycle is to ensure that elections are held regularly and that the results of those elections are respected by all. *