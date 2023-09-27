Another day, another train accident

A train accident near Qila Sattar Shah on Monday left 29 people injured, including the train driver, assistant driver, and four women. This is the latest in a series of train accidents in Pakistan, and it highlights the need for urgent reform of the country’s railway system.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Shahid Aziz has said that making train operation safe is the first priority and that there will be no compromise on the safety of passengers. However, this is not the first time that such statements have been made after a train accident. The fact is that the railway system in Pakistan is in a state of disrepair, and this is putting passengers at risk.

The track laid by the British is now dilapidated and single track is still running at many places. Trains are often delayed for several hours, and there have been numerous cases of track breaking and derailment. In addition, negligent staff is also causing many accidents.

The train accident near Qila Sattar Shah is a stark reminder of the dangers of traveling by train. The government must take immediate steps to reform the railway system and make it safe for passengers.

Railway can be a safe journey more for several millions of Pakistanis if the government invest in upgrading the railway infrastructure, including the track, signaling system, and rolling stock. Moreover, there is need to hire and train more qualified staff so that the negligence factor can be tackled in accidents. Also, the authorities should implement stricter safety standards and procedures. With several accidents gone unnoticed, now is the need of hour that the government hold negligent staff accountable for their actions.

The government must also make a commitment to modernizing the railway system. This will require significant investment, but it is essential for the safety and convenience of passengers.

The railway is a vital mode of transportation in Pakistan, and millions of people rely on it every day. The government must take urgent steps to make the railway system safe and reliable. *