Govt unveils ‘Centralized Gateway Portal’ Centralized portal

In a momentous leap forward for Pakistan’s financial landscape, the Centralized Gateway Portal (CGP) was officially unveiled today at a grand ceremony hosted at the CDC House in Karachi.

Spearheaded by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), this groundbreaking initiative promises to usher in a new era of efficiency and accessibility in the country’s financial sector.

The CGP, a pioneering endeavor, garnered resounding support from influential entities such as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), Investment Advisory Council (IAP), and Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA). This united front signifies a monumental step towards modernizing Pakistan’s financial infrastructure.