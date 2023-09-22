KP CM emphasises quality over quantity in higher education

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan while stressing the need of improving the quality of higher education in the country and aligning it with the changing needs of modern era, has said that promotion of higher education does not mean increasing the number of new universities without enhancing the skills and content of the curriculum required by the country; and added that there is a need dire to increasing the employability of graduates and exploiting the potential of export of our human resource to industrialized countries.

He was addressing as chief guest the induction ceremony of the 33rd bach of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi during his visit to the institute on Thursday. Muhammad Azam Khan congratulated the newly inducted students and urged upon them to adopt the vision and values of the prestigious institute, and strive for excellence in all aspects of their life by upholding and advancing high moral standards.

The Chief Minister remarked that education was not limited to text books and lectures, and rather it involved the development of character and the responsibility of being a good citizen and a good human being. He termed the youth as the future of Pakistan and said that the youth of Pakistan possess immense potential to overcome challenges and achieve incredible feats adding that every young student has the capacity to shape the future of humanity and make a positive impact on our society, economy and environment.

“You would soon be the researchers, Innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders in business and industry who can solve complex challenges and contribute to the economic development of Pakistan”; Muhammad Azam Khan maintained and stressed upon the students to get themselves prepared to effectively deal with the challenges ahead, and serve the nation and people with honesty, integrity and dedication. “We have great faith in the potential of this university and each one of you”, the Chief Minister remarked and expressed the hope that the newly inducted students will carry with them the conviction that they can make a difference, that they can shape the future, and that through their work they can serve the country and leave a lasting legacy.

He termed it very encouraging that the number of female students was increasing in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute every year, and appreciated the efforts of the management of the institute in this regard. He urged upon the female students to continue to employ their talent and skills practically throughout their lives.

Touching upon the high standards of imparting education maintained by Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Azam Khan said that GIKI is a national asset and source of pride for the country, and is known around the world for its excellence in engineering, sciences, emerging technologies, computer sciences, data sciences, management sciences and other disciplines adding that in the years and decades ahead there would be a noticeable increase in GIKI’s contribution in diverse fields not only within the country but beyond as well. He continued that GIKI was more than just a place to gain knowledge and technical skills, rather it was an environment of learning and thinking; a hub of networking and creativity and a fortress of excellence.

Azam Khan continued that the institute was envisioned as a centre of excellence providing graduates with professional competence, humanistic outlook, ethical rectitude, a pragmatic approach to real life problem-solving and organizational and managerial skills. He highly lauded the role of former President of Pakistan Ghulam Ishaq Khan late, famous scientist Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan late and other pioneers for envisioning the institute and putting it to a reality, and said that their contributions for this prestigious institute could never be forgotten.

The ceremony was also addressed by caretaker provincial Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Kaka Khel, Senator Saleem Saifullah Khan, Rector GIKI Dr. Fazl-e- Ahad Khalid and others; later, the Chief Minister paid a visit to the laboratories, class rooms and various other sections of the institute.

Recently appointed Secretaries for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Communication & Works Department and Irrigation Department, namely Mohammad Idrees Khan and Mohammad Tahir Orakzai, paid a courtesy visit to the KP Caretaker Minister in charge of Communication & Works and Irrigation, Engineer Ahmad Jan Khan, in Peshawar. During the meeting, they engaged in discussions concerning their respective departments.

In this meeting, the caretaker minister extended his congratulations to both secretaries on their new appointments. He expressed his commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the vital sectors of communication, works, and irrigation. The goal is to ensure the seamless provision of public services, aligning these departments with the principles of outstanding service delivery and development.

The minister expressed optimism that the newly appointed secretaries, drawing upon their managerial expertise and experience, would contribute to fostering good governance within both sectors. Their combined efforts are expected to drive progress, development, and transparency in the respective departments.