PTA to disseminate message about filing of tax returns through telecom operators

On instructions of Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Member Public Relations Syed Ghulam Abbas Kazmi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and held a meeting with its acting Chairman Mr. Muhammad Naveed. On this occasion, senior officials of Public Relations Wing of FBR including Secretary (Tax Education) Alam Zaib Khan also accompanied the Member. During the meeting, Member PR apprised that FBR is in the process of launching an awareness campaign to sensitise taxpayers about the importance of filing their tax returns within the due date i.e. 30th September, 2023. In this regard, the Field Formations have also been directed to intensify the awareness campaign through different measures. The Member requested the acting Chairman to disseminate a free of cost customised SMS through all mobile operating companies to their active subscribers to raise awareness among the eligible taxpayers about fulfilling their national duty. The acting Chairman agreed to the proposal and assured that matter will be taken up with mobile operators for disseminating the awareness message.