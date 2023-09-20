Hindutva – The Way India Is

The unstoppable rise of Hindutva, an ideology or movement seeking to establish Hinduism and Hindu culture in India, is a complicated and multifaceted phenomenon. Stemming from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) political ascendency, this ideology seeks to promote a vision of India as a culturally and religiously homogeneous Hindu nation. The critics view Hindu nationalism as exclusionary and detrimental to the country’s secular fabric. They contend that its proponents engage in provocative policy decisions, such as the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which discriminates against Muslims. The rise in Hindu nationalist sentiment has also been coupled with violence targeting minority groups, and inciting fears about democratic principles. Hindu nationalism didn’t just pop up overnight like an internet meme. Its roots can be traced back to the early 20th century. The Indian subcontinent was under British rule, and as the independence movement gained momentum, there was a growing sentiment among Hindus to assert their religious and cultural identity. Surprisingly, Hindu nationalism is no longer a worry in India but gradually becoming an international phenomenon.

Why has Hindutva gone global? Undoubtedly, it has much to do with the rise of Modi in India. Since becoming prime minister in 2014, he has overseen highly controversial citizenship reforms that discriminate against Muslims, scrapped the constitutionally guaranteed autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, and built a temple at the location of a historic mosque demolished by Hindu hardliners. Modi’s success in delivering on Hindutva’s promises at home has inspired his supporters in the diaspora to exude a sense of chauvinistic pride abroad. However, world leaders are guilty of legitimising Modi; giving this subsection of Hindu expatriates the conviction that their bigoted vision has some global cache. Even those Western leaders who do not have a particularly pronounced right-wing agenda have been keen to establish and develop their economic and strategic ties with India while turning a blind eye to the Modi government’s dismal human rights record.

India is a country filled with an abundance of historical events and diverse cultural traditions. But sometimes, people there feel a little confused about who they are. That is where Hindu nationalism comes in. It’s like a big story that brings everyone together and instils a sense of pride and belongingness in individuals regarding their origin. Money and stuff also play a big part in this. They promise to help Hindus and make them strong. The BJP is the main party that does this. They’ve done things like protect cows, promote Hindu traditions, and want everyone to follow the same laws. However, the rise of Hindu nationalism has led to instances of marginalisation and discrimination against religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians. They have been treated unfairly and left out of society. There have even been cases of violence and hate crimes against them. One thing that has made things worse is the fear of “ghar wapsi” campaigns, which try to convert non-Hindus to Hinduism. This has made tensions between different religious groups even worse. These actions go against the idea of religious freedom and equality, and they make the divisions between people even deeper. India has always been proud of being a country where everyone can practice their religion. But now, with the rise of Hindu nationalism, it’s becoming harder to keep that idea alive. The government is promoting a Hindu-focused way of thinking and making policies that favour Hindu practices and beliefs. This is making people worry that the idea of a secular India is slowly disappearing.

Internationally, the perception of India as a secular and pluralistic democracy has been challenged by the growing influence of Hindu nationalism. This has led to debates and discussions on the compatibility of Hindu nationalism with the values of democracy, religious freedom, and human rights. The international community has voiced criticism and concerns regarding the rise of Hindu nationalism in India and has raised issues such as religious intolerance, violence against religious minorities, and erosion of secularism. These concerns are not only based on humanitarian grounds but also on the potential threat to regional stability and communal harmony. The impending shifts in the political landscape also bring forth questions about the inclusivity and representation of diverse religious and ethnic groups in decision-making processes. The dominance of a single religious identity will undermine the ethos of coexistence and mutual respect among different communities.

The potential impact of Hindu nationalism does not necessarily end at India’s borders. It cannot be ignored anymore as a domestic Indian issue. It is now a threat to universal ethics, equality, and human rights everywhere. Many Hindu nationalists believe that a proper map of India would include Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. They have even undertaken campaigns to rewrite Indian textbooks to change the maps to reflect what they believe are proper borders. It is unclear at present, but if this sentiment does result in a future expansionist foreign policy, India will be more likely to engage in conflict with Pakistan, other neighbours, and even possibly China. The Constitution of India still enshrines secularism, but the trend for the past three decades indicates it is moving toward Hindutva.

“India without secularism is India of the dead.” Indian Proverb

The writer is a retired Pakistan army officer