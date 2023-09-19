Pakistani court lifts ban on TV drama ‘Hadsa’

The controversial TV drama Hadsa, which has been reported to be based on the motorway rape case that shocked the nation, had its broadcast suspension reversed by the Islamabad High Court.

The TV programme Hadsa had been banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for almost three months before the ban was suspended and the show was given conditional permission to air by the Islamabad High Court. This decision sparked an array of responses.

On Monday, the IHC heard the TV channel’s attorney’s plea, in which he claimed that PEMRA had prohibited the broadcast due to a complaint without giving the TV channel enough time to clarify or respond. The serial was closely based on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang rape incident, according to PEMRA’s attorney, who defended the ban.

The TV show’s plot, according to the Media Regulatory Authority’s attorney, was “highly inappropriate and disturbing and portrayed a negative image of Pakistani citizens.”

The IHC judge overturned the ban following the conclusion of the arguments and requested assurance from the producers not to air the allegedly contentious scene.

In a statement thanking the Islamabad High Court for allowing Taskeen, a fictional character in the film, to tell her inspiring tale of obtaining justice for herself and all other survivors like her, director and actor Wajahat Rauf expressed his appreciation for the court’s decision.

Rauf went into more detail, stating that the main character’s tale is more about a survivor than a victim, with a steadfast quest for justice.