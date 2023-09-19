Mishi says drama serials are destroying the social fabric of the country

Mishi Khan is a well-known and accomplished television personality and actress of Pakistan. She began her career as a model and actor and quickly rose to recognition with Uroosa, Ajaib Ghar, Boota from Toba Tek Singh and Janaan as some of her successful works.

She has successfully hosted the morning show on K2 Channel for 10 years and her honest and stunning demeanour is adored by her fans.

She recently discussed the social impact of the current tragedies in Pakistan. ‘Dramas are severing family ties,” she said.

She added “media plays a crucial role in the downfall of society. For us, the partial TV programming that began at 5pm and ended at 12am was acceptable and the programmes simply benefited the hosts who were paid handsomely and had no positive effects on society; similarly, dramas are detrimental to society.”

“TV shows are portraying arguments and contentious schemes, and they have also broken devout relationships like those between siblings,” the actress highlighted. Fans admired Mishi Khan’s insightful discussion of how the content is contributing to the disintegration of Pakistani society’s ties and morals. It was a much-needed conversation as many social media users agreed when they posted about it.