Peace, unity being imparted to students in all religious institutions: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that protecting the lives & properties and rights of minority citizens is the basic component of the teachings of all the religious madrasas of Pakistan.The message and training of peace, unity and inter-faith brotherhood is being given to the students in all the religious training institutes including Jamia Naeemia.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Prime Minister of Pakistan, Punjab government, all the security agencies including the police are taking all possible measures to protect the minority citizens as per Islamic orders. The Punjab Police has also established Meesaq Centers for the protection and provision of services to the minority citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Jamia Naeemia raises its voice for interfaith harmony, security of Pakistan, against the sectarianism and terrorism. He expressed these views in a special video message during his visit to Jamia Naeemia Garhi Shahu today.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Jamia Naeemia Garhi Shahu Lahore and met the teachers in-charge of religious studies and students IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the grave of Maulana Dr. Sarfraz Naeemi and paid tribute to his great sacrifice and martyrdom. Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanfi, in-charge Dar-ul-Ifta Jamia Naeemia, Mufti Muhammad Madni, Mufti Muhammad Arif and other scholars teachers were alao present. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar learned about the educational facilities provided in the Jamia from the in-charge of Jamia Naeemia Mufti Imran.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar spoke to the students about the rights of minority citizens, visited the library and other departments. While talking to the students and inquired about their syllabus, IG Punjab said that the role of religious scholars in maintaining social peace and order is commendable. Everyone should play their role in the promotion of national unity and inter-religious harmony.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another good initiative for the health welfare of police officials, which will provide modern medical facilities to police martyrs and ghazis as well as in-service officials and officers. According to the details, officials of Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation visited the Central Police Office and inked an MoU with Punjab Police to provide medical facilities to police personnel. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and President Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Abdul Majeed signed the MOU.

According to the MOU, an agreement was reached to provide free medical facilities to the police personnel at Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation Hospital in Fatehgarh area of Lahore.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the families of police martyrs and ghazis will be provided absolutely free treatment facilities.Free emergency treatment and OPD treatment facilities will be provided to police personnel. Dr Usman Anwar further said that 30% discount will be provided to the serving police employees for the treatment of various diseases.Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation will provide 50% discount to policemen on tests for various diseases while 100% free treatment will be provided to policemen through health card. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that medical camps will be organized in different districts with the collaboration of Punjab Police and Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation. Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation President Abdul Majeed said that the services of Punjab Police in maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the life and properties of the citizens are commendable, that is why his organization has signed this MOU to contribute to the welfare of police employees.He added that more steps will continue in this regard.Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the event.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that welfare measures are being carried out across the province including Lahore through the platform of Police Tahaffuz center to provide protection and support to women, children, transgenders and other vulnerable groups who are suffering from various problems. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the families, children, transgenders, representatives of social organizations benefiting from the Tahaffuz center and assured them of further cooperation to solve the problems. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz center Okara provided social protection and assistance to 516 citizens in various incidents.Saving the lives of a woman and her children who tried to commit suicide by jumping into a canal due to poverty, Provision of employment was ensured, the 15-year-old abducted girl who was sold in Sindh was rescued by the Tahaffuz center in a very short time and handed over to her family. Saving a child from child labour and enrolled him to school through education scholarship is very welcoming. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the outreach of the Tahaffuz center should be increased to provide service delivery to as many citizens as possible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Tahaffuz center are a brand project of Punjab Police through which women, children and transgenders are getting social security and protection.

With the support of lawyers community, school union and civil society, provision of the service to deserving citizens is being speeded up. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to ASP Munaza and ASP Taimoor for their excellent performance.In-charge Tahaffuz center Faisal, Victim Support Officer Ujala, other team members were also rewarded for their performance.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked the lawyers community, social organizations and other organizations for their cooperation and support to Tahaffuz centers. Senior officers including Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmed Chaudhry, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Admin Ammara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal were alao present.

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a one-day health and screening camp for hearing and speech-impaired children of police employees in collaboration with Punjab Police & SADA Foundation will be held today (Tuesday, September 19) at Qila Gujjar Singh Police lines. In which hearing & speech-impaired children will be examined and hearing aids will be provided. Expert physicians will be present in the camp that will continue from 10 am to 04 pm. Tests for hearing-impaired newborns will also be conducted in the camp.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while inviting the police employees to participate in the camp said that officials should consult with the senior doctors in the camp for the treatment of hearing and speech affected children. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the Punjab Police will continue all possible measures for the treatment of children of police employees suffering from any disorder.