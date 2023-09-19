Graana.com partners with F&A Builders, HRM Developments for a residential, commercial project

Graana.com, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with 141 Broadway Heights, an exclusive residential and commercial project strategically located in DHA Phase 1, near Gold Mark 1. Karachi

Spanning across 1000 square yards, 141 Broadway Heights presents a new standard of luxury living. The project stands tall with 12 floors including a spacious basement, ensuring ample space for both residential and commercial needs. One of the project’s distinctive features is its expansive smart parking facility, addressing the common urban woe of parking shortages.

The development comprises a range of 3 & 4 room luxury apartments, each meticulously designed to offer unparalleled comfort and style. Among its standout amenities are a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a business center and two separate serene rooftops having infinity pool & garden area, providing residents with an ideal blend of relaxation and community interaction. Positioned in a prime location, 141 Broadway Heights offers a distinct address that perfectly complements its premium, eco-friendly and sustainable amenities, elevating the overall living experience.

Group Director Farhan Javed stated, ” This partnership perfectly resonates with our mission of delivering intelligent solutions to both prospective property seekers and investors, enhancing living standards through innovative designs.”

Graana.com has consistently demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing the real estate sector, ensuring seamless transactions and delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders. The 141 Broadway Heights project is a testament to their dedication to redefining modern living and commerce, elevating DHA Phase 1’s landscape.