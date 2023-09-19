Former MPA Abdul Hameed Bhatti meets Zardari

Former MPA of Borewala and a well-known political figure, Abdul Hameed Bhatti, met the Co-Chairman of the People’s Party and former President, Asif Ali Zardari, at Bilawal House in Lahore.

On the occasion of the meeting, former MPA Abdul Hameed Bhatti expressed his confidence in the Chairman of the People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Asif Ali Zardari, and announced his rejoining of the Pakistan People’s Party. It should be remembered that Abdul Hameed Bhatti was elected as an MPA in 1993 on the ticket of the People’s Party.