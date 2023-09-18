Sheikh Rashid arrested in Rawalpindi: lawyer

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested on Sunday from a private housing society located in Rawalpindi, his lawyer said.

The Islamabad Police arrested Sheikh Rashid, who is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with two people including his nephew. He was arrested from phase 3 of a private housing society. Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the attorney representing Rashid, has officially confirmed the arrest, stating that officers from the Islamabad Police, along with several individuals in plainclothes, arrived at the scene and apprehended the senior politician. He also disclosed that Rashid and his two nephews have been relocated to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, in a video statement Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew, and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, said that his uncle was not wanted by the police in any case. He said that his elder brother Sheikh Shakir and servant Imran were also picked up in the process. He said that Punjab and Islamabad police have apprised the courts that the veteran politician was not wanted in any case.

“Sheikh Rashid has always done politics with integrity and selflessness, I demand the Supreme Court to tell us why Sheikh Rashid was arrested,” he added. He further said that if Rashid is harmed in any way, the federal and Punjab governments would be held responsible.