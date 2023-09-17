UAE’s role in South Punjab development

The UAE’s impact on Pakistan’s journey towards development is undeniable. One of the most prominent aspects of this collaboration has been in the realm of infrastructure developments in South Punjab. Significant donations of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi have been channeled into the construction of roads, airports, bridges, schools, colleges, medical institutions, water supply systems, breeding centres, research facilities, wildlife enclosures and related environmental projects especially in South Punjab.

These endeavors not only improve the conservation activities but also enhance the welfare of the poor brethren in the area. In the vast desert expanse of Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur Districts, an extraordinary conservation and development efforts are quietly unfolding, thanks to the unwavering commitment and vision of His Highness, realized through the facilitations of the Houbara Foundation, The Houbara Foundation’s work in Pakistan with the Vision of His Highness is centered on the conservation of the Houbara bustard, a bird that migrates across international borders and plays a vital role in the region’s ecosystem. The foundation’s efforts go beyond protecting a single species; it encompass the broader goal of preserving the delicate balance of nature and the biodiversity of the Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan areas. One of the most significant contributions of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is the establishment of research and breeding centers for the Houbara bustard and chinkaras in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur (LalSuhanra). These centers also serve as sanctuaries where the Cholistani birds find it as safe havens from hunting and poaching. By bolstering the Houbara population with the release of domestically produced birds from UAE under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, these efforts also have a ripple effect on the entire ecosystem, helping to maintain ecological stability.Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s focus on the environment also extends to habitat restoration through aerial broadcast of seeds in Cholistan Desert, where Pakistan Army provide aerial support to Houbara Foundation. This improve the habitat for the feed of Houbara. This habitat restoration has found fertile ground in Cholistan Desert and the results have been nothing short of remarkable.

The positive impact of the above mentioned welfare projects of HH on local communities cannot be understated, as these projects often create employment opportunities and improve the overall quality of life of the poor people.Furthermore, His Highness’s dedication to education and health related projects are crucial aspect of his commendable works.

Houbara Foundation in pursuance of His Highness Visionfacilitates education, health, environmental awareness to the locals but also involve them in nature conservation efforts. This approach not only fosters a sense of ownership among the people but also ensures the sustainability of the projects in the long run.It is important to recognize that conservation work on this scale is not without its challenges. Balancing the needs of wildlife conservation with the interests of local communities can be complex. Striking a harmonious chord between the two requires careful planning, engagement and mutual understanding, which is being done earnestly.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s efforts, facilitated through Houbara Foundation, have set a commendable example of how a vision and a deep commitment to environmental conservation can make a profound impact.

Sheikh Muhammad’s work in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan goes far beyond a simple objective of welfare; it is a testament to the interconnectedness of all life forms and the importance of preserving the delicate tapestry of our ecosystems.As we witness the effects of climate change and habitat destruction worldwide, the efforts of His Highness serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us that with dedication, collaboration, and a shared vision, we can work towards a more sustainable and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. Sheikh Mohammed’s legacy in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur is not only about welfare and nature conservation but also about preserving the beauty and diversity of our areafor future generations as well.