Mark Zuckerberg Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift’s Concert

He’s Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, CEO of Meta and now, a Swiftie. The social media mogul and his family recently attended to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. July 28. Mark, who shares daughters Maxima “Max” Chan Zuckerberg, 7, August Chan Zuckerberg, 5, and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, 4 months, with wife Priscilla Chan, posted photos from the outing on Instagram, one of his parent company Meta’s social media platforms.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Life of a girl dad.”

In the pics, Mark and Priscilla are seen sporting rhinestone stickers decorated in the shape of hearts around one of their eyes, while he also wore several colorful, beaded friendship bracelets often seen on Swift fans during the tour. Four girls, including two who appear to be the couple’s eldest daughters, are shown standing in a balcony in a luxury suite.

Before the show, Mark also shared a photo of himself looking at his phone on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert.”

After the concert, Priscilla wrote on Facebook, “The best part about last night was overhearing Max tell her friends, ‘We are going to remember this for the rest of our lives!'”

The happy mom added, “Me too Max, me too. Thank you Taylor Swift for making our dreams come true.”

Swift began her latest concert in March and is set to perform another show in Santa Clara July 29 before heading to Los Angeles for six shows at SoFi Stadium.