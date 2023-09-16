From Social Entrepreneurship to Startup

More than a quarter of a century ago, I discovered the title of civic entrepreneur for myself and a few like me who were visibly transcending the boundaries of our academic degrees. We were delving into the larger determinants or root causes of the issues causing disadvantages, disturbances, and damages in society. At that time, it was not explicitly forbidden for any ordinary, honest person, even a young woman, to think critically and weave and sell dreams of resilience. However, the power of abusive power, monetary influence, and social pedigree instilled a quiet fear within most of us from urban (lower to lower-middle classes) backgrounds, much like termites silently undermining foundations.

During that era, a few NGOs were thriving and had gained notoriety for being seen as anti-state, anti-religion, and anti-family (though not necessarily true) among a larger section of the masses and the media. They were also ridiculed as “Begmaati NGOs” pushing donor-driven agendas.

The nonconformist within me, nurtured by intergenerational trauma resulting from two forced migrations, various forms of humiliation based on my ethnic origin, and the brave face of my honest, hardworking scholarly father, enabled me to remain an awakened dreamer. At least, that is how I saw myself back then. Now, I can confidently say that life chose for me a challenging mission. I, a non-elite woman burdened with stigmatized status on multiple fronts, ventured to combat gender inequality, youth exclusion, classism, and social injustices. Those were the days when the energy and enthusiasm of youth, combined with some intellectual strengths and blissful ignorance, earned me a prestigious fellowship-Ashoka, which literally means “one without sorrow.” This unique program was founded by Bill Drayton, in 1980 based on the idea that the most powerful force for good in the world is a social entrepreneur: a person driven by an innovative idea that can help correct an entrenched global problem. He is also credited for popularizing the phrase “social entrepreneur,” a concept first found in print in 1972.

Over the years, I established myself as a social entrepreneur. The business model I developed in my social entrepreneurship emphasized both heart and mind. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), a German foundation, kindly published my book, “Successful Social Entrepreneur: Heart and Together,” in 2013. This short book, primarily dedicated to youth, also explored the basics of concepts like social entrepreneurship, social business, social enterprise, nonprofits, business, consulting, and many interconnected dimensions. It documented practical tips from leading thought leaders and provided pen sketches of some of my favourite Pakistani social entrepreneurs, including Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan. To my extreme disappointment at the time, Dr. Khan was not familiar to many in the social development industry in Islamabad. This ignorance was largely due to a particular elite group that wielded significant influence over decision-making in Pakistan’s social development industry. Foreign donors, too, share the blame if they choose to remain isolated from authentic voices and instead buy into the pitch sold by those who can throw lavish farmhouse parties, brunches, and more. My access to such gatherings was limited, and even today, I continue to struggle to earn a modest income in this sector while facing nepotism and many non-tangible factors influencing opportunities that facilitate-something many of you may relate to.

During this journey, I observed the changing landscape of the Citizen’s sector. For instance, the Ashoka fellowship seemed to lose some of its lustre when compared to the more prestigious Skoll Foundation (founded in 1999) and the subsequent transformation of the smaller TED organization (founded in 1983) into the highly sought-after platform for TED talks. I met genuinely inspiring young leaders, as well as those who excelled in networking and those who merely executed projects proposed by their professors in expensive universities. Several factors, including a newer generation of elites adorning themselves with Ivy League or foreign degrees, contributed significantly to changes in norms, nomenclature, and novel ideas.

What traditional NGOs used to do as projects and programs are now meticulously curated as startups. Training sessions and investment opportunities are marketed as “Boot Camps.” The English language now assigns a different meaning to “disruptor” as well. Two to three decades ago, the lexicon in social entrepreneurship for those pursuing their dreams with deadlines was “change makers.” Technology has become the new deity, and academia focused on profit-making has cleverly marketed MBA courses as social entrepreneurship syllabi. Many donor-supported initiatives have effectively rebranded necessity-driven work (e.g., a young female student selling parathas by the roadside, a widow pushing a fruit cart, or an educated family man selling food items) as entrepreneurship, rather than addressing the state’s contract with its citizens. Similarly, elite activism remains subdued when it comes to social injustices that do not impact them or offer marketing opportunities. Today, a successful entrepreneur is not necessarily one who works directly with the poor, provides solutions, and prioritizes purpose over profit. Success has been redefined as compelling storytelling and visible story selling. Few seem to care about unethical networking, and deceit and manipulation have become the new ethics.

I have remained actively involved and relevant in this evolving ecosystem as a trainer, coach, mentor, judge, and social innovator for over a decade. Many of my ideas and initiatives were copied without acknowledgement. The organizations to which I devoted my blood and sweat were forcibly closed down, or I was eliminated by those who believed in entitlements. The good news is that all setbacks failed to disturb me. Yes, occasionally, I did feel saddened by the silence of some good people and by those young individuals from humble beginnings whom I mentored, and who willingly sided with my adversaries. They acted in their self-interest, and to this day, the rule of ‘Might is Right’ prevails, rather than ‘Right is Might.’

Despite all the tornadoes, I remain steadfast in my commitment to my value system. I purposefully chose not to adopt hardcore business techniques and label them as social entrepreneurship. Therefore, I am perceived as ‘not’ an active social entrepreneur now, even though I believe that surviving without any donor funds, bricks and mortar structure, and engaging in thought-preneurship constitutes genuine social entrepreneurship. Throughout this rollercoaster ride, I couldn’t help but notice the shift from a time when people like myself were viewed as outliers, speaking a strange language when introducing ourselves as entrepreneurs, particularly social entrepreneurs. Today, it has become fashionable to be an entrepreneur. I can’t help but smile when I see individuals in government jobs presenting themselves as entrepreneurs on high-level platforms and social media sites. I have no right to obstruct anyone from pursuing their goals or thoughts. However, I do have the right to express my own thoughts. So, my current thought is a question: Whose constituency does social entrepreneurship serve now? Has it become everyone’s pursuit?

