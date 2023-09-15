RUDA mulls over investment opportunities with Saudi businessmen, expatriates

Today here at Riyadh (Saudia Arabia), an investment seminar “Horizons redefined” was organized by RUDA. A large number of people from different walks of life, investors, expatriates and Saudi royal dignitaries graced the occasion. Pakistani ambassadors to Saudia Arabia, his excellency Ahmed Farooq while addressing the audience appreciated the Ravi city and called it as the most futuristic, modern and people friendly upcoming city with a game changing matrix of addressing all the vows of environment i.e. local ecology, pollution on one hand and creating tremendous business opportunities on the other. He assured that the Pakistani embassy will extend all the support to get endorsements for the Ravi city.

He further mentioned that business and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia is gaining momentum. Both the countries are on a very positive trajectory. Recently formed digital cooperation organization between gulf countries and Pakistan is a digital silk route. The Saudi joint business council is also taking keen interests in opening inroads with the Pakistani business community.

Earlier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of RUDA thanked his excellency Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Princess Boudoir and Mr. Abu Saleh Tamimi for gracing the occasion. He also appreciated the interest taken in RUDA by a number of Saudi Business Enterprises, expatriates and investors who in a large number attended the seminar.

While speaking on the occasion, Mansoor Janjua highlighted that RUDA is an environment and people friendly project, and being the largest city built by the river, it caters all the urban and riparian aspects of co-existence with modernity and nature.

Mr. Kashif Qureshi, Executive Director Commercial gave a brief rundown of Ravi city to the audience explaining the complete contours along with the prospect and potentials of this project.

At the end a question and answer session was held where the Saudi business community and expatriates showed keen interest and many projected the desire to visit Ravi city to be a part of this development and engineering marvel in the making.