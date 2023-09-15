Argentina monthly inflation highest in three decades

Argentina recorded an inflation rate of 12.4 percent in August, the highest monthly change in over three decades in a country dogged by chronic economic instability, its statistics agency said Wednesday. Prices also rose 124 percent over the past 12 months, according to a report by the Indec agency published a little over a month before general elections. “There is nothing, no money to save. We live day to day,” said teacher Karina Sablich, while doing her grocery shopping. Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is running for president, said Wednesday that “August has been one of the worst months… of the past 30 years” for Argentina’s economy, blaming an “imposition by the International Monetary Fund.” The increase in inflation had been expected after the peso was devalued by 21 percent in August, which had been agreed with the IMF in order to unblock part of a $44 billion loan package. The last time monthly inflation hit double digits was in April 2002, when it stood at 10.4 percent. Prior to that the highest monthly rate was recorded at 27 percent in February 1991. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the highest jump in August, of 15.6 percent.