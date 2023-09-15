Ameen, Maroof sparkle as Pakistan score consolation win over South Africa in final ODI

Karachi: Half-centuries from Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof led Pakistan to an eight-wicket win in the final ODI and prevented South Africa from sealing a 3-0 series sweep here on Thursday. After failures in the first two ODIs, Pakistan’s top order came good, taking charge of a chase of 186 and completing the task in just 38 overs. Ameen put on a 39-run opening partnership with Safaf Shamas, before Maroof joined her in a 110-run second-wicket stand that put Pakistan firmly in control. Both reached their half-centuries before Ameen was lbw to Nadine de Klerk for 68 off 82 balls.

Aliya Riaz’s entry was a cue for Pakistan to hurry to their target; she hit three fours in a Masabata Klaas over and raced to an unbeaten 19 off 14, while putting on an unbroken 37, off just 31 balls, with Maroof, who finished not out on 60 off 98. It was the former Pakistan captain’s 19th ODI fifty. South Africa chose to bat, and lost their captain Laura Wolvaardt before they had put a run on the board, with Sadia Iqbal bowling her in the first over. Tazmin Brits and Laura Goodall steadied the innings with a 35-run partnership off 41 balls, but the complexion of the game changed when Goodall retired hurt in the eighth over.

By the time Goodall came back in the 17th, South Africa had lost Brits and Sune Luus, and the returning No. 3 was out just two balls later to leave South Africa 64 for 4. Marizanne Kapp and de Klerk helped them recover somewhat with a 36-run stand for the fifth wicket, but Pakistan kept a lid on the scoring: there was only one boundary hit from the 14th to 30th overs. It was in an effort to break out of this strangle that Kapp fell, failing to clear mid-off off Iqbal. Delmi Tucker added a further 37 with de Klerk, but the innings began to unravel thereafter, as South Africa slipped from 137 for 5 to 145 for 8, with a run-out costing them the wicket of keeper-batter Sinalo Jafta. Nos. 10 and 11 stuck around at the crease, with Ayabonga Khaka and Klaas spending a cumulative 29 balls at the crease while adding 15 and 25 with de Klerk, who was last out for 60 off 95 balls. South Africa were bowled out in 48.1 overs, with Sadia, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar picking up two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women 186 for 2 (Sidra Ameen 68, Bismah Maroof 60 not out) beat South Africa Women 185 (Nadine de Klerk 60, Tazmin Brits 32, Iqbal Sadia 2-26, Nida Dar 2-31, Nashra Sandhu 2-37) by eight wickets.