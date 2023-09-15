Megan Fox Caught in Middle of Scuffle After Man Attempts to Punch Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox got caught in the crosshairs. While out at the Orange Country Fair with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, the Jennifer’s Body actress got pushed into a barrier when the duo’s bodyguard defended them against an alleged attacker. Per witnesses, the couple was getting off a ride when a man came up and attempted to punch the “I Think I’m OKAY” singer. A video of the incident shared to TikTok July 21 shows the aftermath of the punch, during which the couple’s bodyguard moves to push the attacker, in white, away from MGK and accidentally pushes into Megan at the same time, causing her to stumble back into the ride’s barricade. The Good Mourning star can then be seen moving to help the 37-year-old out of harm’s way, before they move away and exit the area. E! News has reached out to reps for both Megan and Machine Gun Kelly for comment on the incident but has yet to hear back. And while this public outing may have left the couple rattled, the pair have recently enjoyed a string of much more low-key evenings out together. From dates across the pond in London to movie nights closer to home, complete with snacks from a Calabasas Erewhon, the couple are proving to be going strong despite breakup rumors from earlier this year.